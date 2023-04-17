Deadlines for key Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry recommendations

A memorial pays tribute to RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, along the highway in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The federal-provincial inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting last month published a 3,000-page final report with dozens of recommendations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan