Montreal police say body of suspect in Quebec's 14th femicide has been found in river

MONTREAL - The body of the suspect in the 14th femicide reported this year in Quebec has been found in a river north of Montreal, police said Thursday.
Quebec's coroner's office identified the body as that of Navdeep Singh Ghotra, 30.
It was found Wednesday near a hydroelectric plant in the water separating Montreal from its northern suburb of Laval.
Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur, 32, was found dead in an apartment on July 19 in Montreal's Parc-Extension district.
Kaur was the city's 13th homicide victim this year.
The South Asian Women's Community Centre said it will hold a demonstration and vigil on Friday in Kaur's memory and in solidarity with her children. The couple had two children and police have said one of them was inside the apartment during the attack.
The event will be held at the Parc-Extension metro station.
Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.