U.K. wants NATO to speed up Ukraine's membership process as alliance prepares to meet

OTTAWA - Britain's defence secretary says he wants NATO leaders to consider fast-tracking Ukraine's membership in the military alliance when they meet next month in Lithuania.
Ben Wallace met Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand in London today.
Wallace says he believes the 31 NATO members should consider allowing Ukraine to skip the membership action plan portion of the process, given the strength and size of its military.
Anand says Canada supports Ukraine joining NATO when the conditions are right, and that the country first needs to win its war against Russia.
Wallace also defended Canada, which has so far failed to meet the NATO commitment of spending two per cent of its GDP on defence, saying it's important that countries are moving in the right direction.
NATO members still have not agreed on whether to allow Sweden to join, the alliance, which is something Canada hopes will be settled before the summit begins July 11.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.