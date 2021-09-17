Tory Leader Erin O'Toole suggests a vote for People's Party is a vote for Liberals

LONDON, Ont. - Erin O’Toole delivered one of his last pitches to Canadians ahead of Monday’s vote while standing under the glaring Ontario sun — but a noted rise in support for the People’s Party of Canada may also have the Conservative leader feeling the heat.
O'Toole pushed his sharpest message yet to those angry about Justin Trudeau's Liberal government who are considering casting a ballot for what he referred to as "smaller parties."
Although he declined to name which of the main political parties he was talking about, he didn't need to.
Political watchers, including Conservatives, have increased their warnings in recent days about splitting the vote on the right with Maxime Bernier's populist PPC, which could sink the Tories’ chances of defeating the Liberals in a race that has been razor tight.
A Leger poll released earlier this week in collaboration with The Canadian Press indicated the Liberals and Conservatives are tied with the support of 32 per cent of decided voters and that the People's Party was at five per cent support.
O'Toole noted the anger people feel toward the Liberal leader, which has been illustrated by the crowds of protesters who have followed him across the country during the campaign, swearing and chanting to “lock him up,” channelling their staunch opposition to vaccine mandates and other health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which Trudeau forcefully supports.
Some of those in the crowds have been PPC supporters, holding the party's signs.
The Conservative leader said Friday that Trudeau has addressed these protesters, "but there's actually millions of Canadians who are very frustrated with Mr. Trudeau."
"And if they allow that frustration to do anything other than vote Conservative, they're voting for Mr. Trudeau," O'Toole said at a campaign stop in London, Ont., where Bernier recently held a rally.
"There are five parties, there are two choices: More of the same with Mr. Trudeau, or real change and ethical government with a plan, with Canada's Conservatives."
Among the candidates who echoed O'Toole's sentiment was Leslyn Lewis, a former leadership rival of his who was heavily backed by social conservatives and is now running for election in Ontario, where the Tories need to gain seats if they hope to form government.
"A vote for the PPC is a vote for Trudeau," she tweeted Friday. "Let's stand united (and) get the job done for the sake of our country and our future."
This is the second election for Bernier as leader of the PPC. The former Tory MP from Quebec lost his seat in the 2019 vote, and didn't come close to electing a single MP in the race, where he campaigned on immigration reform and attacking the Conservatives for faking their political values.
This time around he's trying to galvanize support by coming out hard against mandatory vaccinations and provinces using a passport-like system for vaccines to allow people to access businesses and events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.