Greens make Kitchener Centre top target after Liberal Raj Saini drops out

Green Party candidate Mike Morrice poses in his home riding of Kitchener Centre in Kitchener, Ont., in this undated handout photo. Morrice, 37, vaulted from fourth to second place in Kitchener Centre at the 2019 election. He says he has seen an “exponential” rise in support after Liberal candidate Raj Saini withdrew from the race on Saturday, and is trying to win over Liberals to see off a Tory challenge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dave Klassen