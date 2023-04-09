Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma

A section of the 500-metre stretch of road where a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians in Amqui, Que., is shown on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses without improving safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot