A whistle, a watch and DNA identify Canadian soldier 106 years after death in France

A statement from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces says they've confirmed remains recovered in Vendin-le-Vieil, in northern France are those of Corporal Percy Howarth, who is believed to have died in the Battle of Hill 70 in 1917. The facade of the headquarters of the Department of National Defence is pictured in Ottawa, on April 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld