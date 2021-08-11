'A pretty big hole to climb out of': experts weigh in on Pallister stepping down

WINNIPEG - It could be some time before Manitobans find out who will lead the Progressive Conservatives after Premier Brian Pallister's announcement that he will not seek re-election, but experts say whoever party members choose as their next leader will have to distance themselves from Pallister's record.
"Even with a new leader the Tories have a pretty big hole to climb out of," said Mary Agnes Welch, a principal at Winnipeg-based polling firm Probe Research.
Pallister announced Tuesday his decision to step down before the province's next election in 2023 after he came under fire for comments he made about Canadian history more than a month ago.
He apologized last week for saying in July that people who came to Canada before and after it became a country did not come to destroy but to build.
Pallister hasn't confirmed when he will step down or suggested who his successor might be.
Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, said he believes the party will have to pick a leader who has a softer image and is more willing to follow the province's political tradition of constructive change.
"They want that kind of leader who won't be as single-minded, determined and defensive as Pallister was," Thomas said.
He added there are no present front-runners, but the party could be looking at Families Minister Rochelle Squires, deputy premier Kelvin Goertzen or, at the federal level, Conservative member of Parliament Candice Bergen.
Thomas said the party would benefit from choosing an urban progressive candidate.
Some Progressive Conservative caucus members have distanced themselves from Pallister's Canada Day remarks.
None of Pallister's cabinet members or caucus joined him Tuesday when he spoke with reporters, and few have commented publicly about the decision.
Eileen Clarke, Manitoba's former Indigenous relations minister, said Pallister made the right decision not to seek re-election.
Clarke said in a statement on social media that she is relieved the premier will be stepping away as party leader, but she's not considering taking the helm.
Clarke resigned from cabinet after Pallister's comments.
She said in the statement Wednesday that she did not attend Tuesday's caucus meeting because she did not want to encounter media, as she relied on her resignation to voice her concerns.
Clarke said there are still challenges ahead for the party, but she has renewed optimism for good governance.
"I think about time that has been wasted to move Manitoba forward and the barriers we've been facing because of conflict with so many stakeholders," she said.
"I have a lot of questions but also a strong feeling of optimism. I've been missing that for quite some time."
Backbench Tory MLA Shannon Martin also shared his thoughts on social media: "Moving forward, internally, we need to focus on communication, consensus & caucus."
Indigenous groups in the province also spoke out.
In a statement, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said he would not be thanking the premier for his years of service.
David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation, has had a contentious relationship with Pallister throughout the years after the premier cancelled a $67.5-million payment agreement that was aimed at securing the federation's support for hydroelectric developments.
Chartrand said he wasn't surprised by the announcement but added that Pallister's decisions damaged relations with Indigenous groups.
"It's going to take some real big bridge-building quickly by any new premier from the (Progressive) Conservative party to figure out how do they replenish a relationship," Chartrand said in an interview.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.