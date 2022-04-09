TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $44.5 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 12 will grow to an estimated $50 million and there will be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
