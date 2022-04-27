Federal government emissions dropping but reporting incomplete, audit concludes

Winds blow vapour from buildings on the Ottawa skyline as temperatures hovered near -40C with wind chill in Ottawa, Thursday, January 24, 2013. Federal government greenhouse gas emissions fell by more than one-fifth in the last two years but a new audit says the national strategy to make government more green is not complete. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

OTTAWA - Greenhouse gas emissions produced by the federal government itself fell by more than one-fifth in the last two years and are already below the 2025 target.

But Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco says in an audit of the "greening government" strategy that Canada still isn't reporting on its indirect emissions, nor does it include Crown corporations in its reporting or planning.

Canada's "greening government" strategy is now five years old and includes targets for cutting emissions from federally-owned buildings, and fleet vehicles.

Reports on progress show in 2020-21 show government emitted about 1,938 million tonnes of greenhouse gases, down from 2,459 in 2018-19.

That includes pandemic-inspired drop in air travel emissions from government employees from 252 kilotonnes in 2018-19 to just 23 kilotonnes in 2020-21.

DeMarco says fewer than one-third of departments with significant buildings or vehicles have an emissions reduction plan, and is urging the government to produce more clear reports on emissions and include Crown corporations and indirect emissions in its plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.