Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show

Pages from the RCMP file on defector Sergei Kourdakov, a Russian seaman who turned up bloody and exhausted on the British Columbia coast in September 1971 are photographed in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, which assumed counter-espionage duties from the Mounties in 1984, released the 802-page file to The Canadian Press in response to an Access to Information request. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jim Bronskill