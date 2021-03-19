TORONTO - The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11.50 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is finalizing an agreement with the United States for 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The White House has characterized the arrangement as a loan, to be reciprocated in a similar exchange of vaccine doses at a later date.
Trudeau says the two countries are putting the finishing touches on what Procurement Minister Anita Anand calls an "exchange."
Anand says the doses are expected in Canada by the end of the month.
Trudeau thanked President Joe Biden for his ongoing collaboration.
---
11:43 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will receive one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine doses per week through to the end of May.
Shipments are set to begin Monday.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada will have received 9.5 million doses by the end of March.
---
11.42 a.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.
The infections in the Halifax area are close contacts of previously reported cases.
Nova Scotia currently has 17 active infections.
Health officials say that as of Thursday, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 20,050 people having received their booster shot.
---
11:35 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian Armed Forces troops will be deployed to northern Manitoba.
They will help with COVID-19 vaccinations in First Nations communities that are harder to reach.
He says the military is planning details for deployment in up to 23 communities.
---
11.18 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 764 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more related deaths, including one in the past 24 hours.
Health officials says hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 504, and 99 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
Health Minister Christian Dube is lauding the 38,459 vaccine doses administered on Thursday — a daily record since the inoculation campaign began.
The province had administered 872,459 doses as of Thursday, representing roughly 9.8 per cent of the population.
---
10.42 a.m.
Canada's top doctor says an increase in more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus may be threatening progress in containing the spread of infections.
Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has seen almost 4,500 variant cases, with 90 per cent related to the strain first detected in the U.K.
Tam says variants are threatening the country's progress before vaccines can bring full benefits.
She adds variants of concern are making up a higher proportion of new cases in parts of Canada.
To date, more than 922,000 cases of COVID-19, including over 22,500 deaths, have been reported nationally.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 478 new cases in Toronto and 344 in Peel Region.
She also says there are 174 new cases in York Region and 116 in Hamilton.
More than 61,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province since the last daily report.
---
9:50 a.m.
Quebec is allowing everyone 65 and older across the province to sign up for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Late Thursday, the province's appointment portal opened up vaccinations in all 15 health regions, after opening it to Montrealers in that age bracket one week ago and Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Cote-Nord residents earlier this week.
The Quebec government intends to vaccinate five million people with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 100 days.
---
9:40 a.m.
Ontario says that residents aged 75 and older can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday through the province's booking portal.
Adults 75 and older were set to become eligible by the first week of April.
However, Premier Doug Ford says the province's immunization effort is ahead of schedule.
Officials say more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose.
A pilot program offering vaccines in some pharmacies is also expanding and will now offer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone aged 60 and older.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.