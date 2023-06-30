Fire damages Syrian tent home of detained Canadian mother and children: advocate

An advocacy group says a Canadian mother struggling to leave a Syrian detention camp with her six children was dealt another setback this week when a fire damaged their tent home. Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism says the mother from Quebec was treated at a clinic with a number of her children following the fire, which started in the tent's kitchen area. Bain is seen at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick