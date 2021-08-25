Where the main election leaders are for Day 12 on Thursday, Aug. 26

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to supporters at a campaign rally Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Hamilton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for day 12, Thursday, Aug. 26.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Quebec City

9 a.m. — Announcement about supporting seniors and media availability.Patro Roc-Amadour, 2301 1re Av.

___

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Ottawa

12 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Dr.

5 p.m. — Virtual telephone town hall in Nova Scotia. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Dr.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Winnipeg

9:30 a.m. — Housing announcement. Sinclair Park, 490 Sinclair St.

2 p.m. — Makes an announcement with Manitoba First Nations leaders. Oodena Circle at the Forks, 25 Forks Market Rd.

Kenora, Ont.

5:15 p.m. — Meet and greet. Kenora Airport, 1651 Airport Rd.

____

