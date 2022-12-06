Daughters of murder victim call on feds to act in light of Winnipeg killings

Cambria Harris, daughter of Morgan Harris, speaks during a news conference calling on the federal government to take action to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Police identified Morgan Harris as one of four women killed by an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg, but her body has not yet been found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

 JDT

OTTAWA - The daughters of an Indigenous woman police believe to have been the victim of a serial killer were on Parliament Hill this morning, calling on the federal government to take action.

Police believe Morgan Harris and three other Indigenous women in Winnipeg were murdered by the same man, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Winnipeg police also say they think three of the victims' bodies may be in a landfill, but they don't plan to do a search because the area is too large.

Harris's daughters, Cambria and Kera Harris, say the government needs to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The chief of Long Plain First Nation, where two of the four victims are from, is calling for resources for her community such as a 24-7 safe space for women.

Harris's daughters also say if police won't conduct a search to find their mother, they will.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.