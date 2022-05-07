Forced to relocate to a flood plain: Manitoba First Nation says protection is overdue

Rebecca Sutherland of Pequis First Nation, and volunteer Shaine Paul sandbag a home at risk of flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The marshy delta of Manitoba's Fisher River was not the original home of the First Nation. But having been relocated there more than a century ago after an illegal land transfer, and facing increased flooding in recent decades, the community is hoping to get some permanent infrastructure for protection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski