Trudeau seeks Europe sanctions on Haiti leaders, says Ottawa won't repeat 'mistakes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Trudeau wants European nations to join Canada in sanctioning Haiti's elites over alleged ties to the violent gangs paralyzing that country, but says Canada must avoid some of its past mistakes as it responds to a request from Haiti's unpopular government for a foreign military intervention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick