Trudeau to visit Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.

A rock with the message "Every Child Matters" painted on it sits at a memorial outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, where the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation announced in May the finding of what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck