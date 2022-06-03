'Anxiety' over 3-year decriminalization plan in B.C.: former federal health minister

Jane Philpott listens to an address at the B.C. Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting at the Musqueam First Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Philpott, a former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada, says a three-year decriminalization model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck