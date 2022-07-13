Miners say baby woolly mammoth find in Yukon is biggest event in life so far

A view of Nun cho ga, the mummified woolly mammoth calf, is shown in a handout photo. The Yukon government said the animal was found in the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Traditional Territory and is the most complete and best preserved mammoth found in North America to date. Miners working on Eureka Creek uncovered the animal while excavating permafrost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Government of Yukon **MANDATORY CREDIT**