'Dirty deal': protesters disrupt Joe Manchin event over Mountain Valley pipeline

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin's latest legislative victory is stirring up anti-pipeline sentiment in the U.S. capital.
Protesters who snuck into the event unfurled banners and locked arms today at a D.C. event shortly after the West Virginia Democrat took the stage.
Climate activists are furious that fast-tracking Manchin's Mountain Valley pipeline project was part of the debt-ceiling agreement passed last week.
Manchin, long a key swing vote in a divided Congress, was one of the marquee speakers at a panel on permitting reform hosted by online news outlet Semafor.
Both the protest and the discussion made it clear that fossil-fuel proponents and detractors are on a collision course as the U.S. charts a course towards a more climate-friendly future.
Manchin is spearheading efforts to overhaul the U.S. permitting process — a push critics fear will allow more fossil fuel production as it clears the way for developing critical minerals and green-energy transmission.
