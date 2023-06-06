'Dirty deal': protesters disrupt Joe Manchin event over Mountain Valley pipeline

Climate activists disrupt a panel discussion that featured Sen. Joe Manchin, not shown, in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The protesters chanted “dirty deal” and denouncing the West Virginia Democrat for shoehorning approvals for the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline into last week’s deal between the White House and congressional Republicans to raise the debt ceiling. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James McCarten

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joe Manchin's latest legislative victory is stirring up anti-pipeline sentiment in the U.S. capital.

Protesters who snuck into the event unfurled banners and locked arms today at a D.C. event shortly after the West Virginia Democrat took the stage.

Climate activists are furious that fast-tracking Manchin's Mountain Valley pipeline project was part of the debt-ceiling agreement passed last week.

Manchin, long a key swing vote in a divided Congress, was one of the marquee speakers at a panel on permitting reform hosted by online news outlet Semafor.

Both the protest and the discussion made it clear that fossil-fuel proponents and detractors are on a collision course as the U.S. charts a course towards a more climate-friendly future.

Manchin is spearheading efforts to overhaul the U.S. permitting process — a push critics fear will allow more fossil fuel production as it clears the way for developing critical minerals and green-energy transmission.

