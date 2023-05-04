"Canada in my blood': Charles's coronation follows half century of Canadian visits

King Charles III receives, Roseanne Archibald, left, National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, Cassidy Caron, second right, President, National Métis Council and Natan Obed, right, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday May 4, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP)