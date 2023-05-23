Federal government pledges $5M to Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver

Federal International Trade and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng, left, and Grace Wong, board chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum arrive for an announcement at the museum, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The museum, which is scheduled to open to the public on July 1, has received more than $5 million from the federal government for its building and space renewal at their new permanent location in Vancouver's Chinatown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck