Residential school building in Lower Post, B.C., to be demolished, replaced

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. A former residential school building known as a place of pain and fear for residents of the remote British Columbia community of Lower Post will be demolished and replaced after decades of lobbying efforts by local Indigenous leaders. The federal and B.C. governments say construction on a new $13.5 building project is set to start in June and expected to be complete next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT