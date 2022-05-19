B.C. First Nation to start new radar search near former Kamloops residential school

Cutouts of orange t-shirts are hung on a fence outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The B.C. First Nation whose discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school sparked a national reckoning over Canada's treatment of Indigenous Peoples says it's planning a new search. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck