Kids vaccine rate still low despite rampant spread of Omicron variant

Seven-year-old Mabel Limdao is held by her father William as Dr. Kevin Evelyn of UHN gives her a COVID-19 vaccine at a "Kids and Families Vaccine Clinic" operated by Black Creek Community Health Centre and hosted by Jane and Finch EarlyON child and Family Centre in the Jane and Finch Mall in Toronto on Thursday, January 13, 2022. One member of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force says the timing of the Omicron outbreak in Canada may have hurt the uptake of pediatric vaccines to fight the virus, just when kids need them most. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young