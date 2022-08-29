'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after today's launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says today was "still a good day for Canada" despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed this morning. Champagne got up at 1:30 a.m. to head to the launch pad in Cape Canaveral only to see the mission delayed, part of a two-day trip to Florida that included meetings with Canadian astronauts and NASA officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux