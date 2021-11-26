Canadian Press NewsAlert: Variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole questions the government during Question Period in the House of Commons, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Ottawa. O'Toole has called for the government to immediately strengthen border screening in the face of a highly mutated new variant of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

OTTAWA - Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

