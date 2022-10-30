Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week

A protester shovels snow in front of parked semi-trailer and pickup trucks on Rideau Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The commission investigating the government's use of the federal Emergencies Act last winter will hear this week from the protesters who organized the occupation of downtown Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang