Progress on $35M Humboldt Broncos permanent memorial slower than expected

Hockey sticks, messages and other items are seen at a memorial a week after the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a transport truck collided at an intersection near Tisdale, Sask. on April 6, 2018. The city of Humboldt's manager says plans for a tribute centre to remember the 16 people killed and 13 injured are moving more slowly than had been hoped. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards