Fire-ravaged Lytton, B.C., could soon 'thrive again,' says Insurance Bureau of Canada

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says there is now a path to begin the recovery of the Village of Lytton, almost a year after two people died and most of the community was destroyed by a wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck