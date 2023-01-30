B.C. to begin drug decriminalization Tuesday as province says services ramped up

Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters march from Centennial Square to the B.C. Ministry of Health building where pictures of loved ones hang on display during the sixth anniversary to mark the public health emergency of the declaration due to the significant increase in opioid-related overdose, in Victoria, on Thursday, April 14, 2022. British Columbia will become the first province tomorrow to decriminalize people who carry a small amount of illicit drugs for their personal use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito