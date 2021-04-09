Flags drop, bells toll as Canadians remember special relationship with Prince Philip

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alastair Grant