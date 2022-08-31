Four dead in Streptococcus A outbreak at west-end Montreal seniors home

A worker is shown at a seniors residence in Laval, Que., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.The health authority for the west of Montreal -- the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal -- is confirming Streptococcus A outbreak outbreaks at Les Résidences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes