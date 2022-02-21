MPs to vote tonight on government's decision to invoke Emergencies Act for blockades

Debris lays on the ground in front of Parliament Hill’s gates after police took action to clear the street of trucks and protesters to end a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates and grew into a broader anti-government demonstration and occupation, on its 23rd day, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Being able to designate no-go zones, ensure tow trucks were available to remove vehicles and stop the flow of money and goods keeping the demonstrators fed and fuelled are all clear reasons the Emergencies Act was needed to end the Ottawa blockades, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang