In The News for Feb. 14: Gun control group looks to convince MPs about disinformation

A restricted gun licence holder holds a AR-15 at his home in Langley, B.C. Friday, May 1, 2020. The federal government has outlawed a wide range of rifles with the aim of making Canada safer, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting. The ban issued Friday covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style firearms, meaning they cannot be legally used, sold or imported, starting immediately. The list includes the popular AR-15 rifle and the Ruger Mini-14 used to kill 14 women at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique in 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward