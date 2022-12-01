Parti Québécois barred from Quebec legislature after refusing to take oath to King

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, centre, speaks to the sergeant-at-arms Véronique Michel, who prevented the three PQ elected members to enter the Blue Room at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The three PQ members refused to swear an oath to the King. St-Pierre Plamondon is flanked by Pascal Berubé, left, and Joël Arseneau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot