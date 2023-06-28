Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows the submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible has returned to port in St. John’s, N.L. The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic is carrying a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that carried out a search of the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometres south of Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-OceanGate Expeditions via AP