Bail hearing for sisters who claim wrongful conviction continues in Saskatchewan

Odelia Quewezance speaks to media outside the Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Lawyers for two women who spent nearly 30 years in prison are to argue why they should be released while they await the results of a federal conviction review at the second day of a bail hearing. Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted in 1994 of second-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Saskatchewan farmer Anthony Joseph Dolff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell