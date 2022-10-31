Canada sanctions Iranian police force, university as regime cracks down on protests

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police last month, in Tehran, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is adding Iran's national police force and an Iranian international university to its sanctions list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Middle East Images