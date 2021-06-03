Moving forward on MMIWG findings, Quebec vaccination rates: In The News for June 3

Commissioners Marion Buller, left, and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. Two years after the sweeping findings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls were released, a plan to move forward on its 231 calls to justice is finally being presented. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld