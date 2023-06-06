Wildfire roundup: A look at what's burning across the country and who's affected

In this GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Monday, June 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec, top centre, drifts southward. Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair has said images of wildfires burning across Canada are some of the most severe ever witnessed in the country and the forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CIRA, NOAA