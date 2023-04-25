Myles Gray had bruising around eyes, neck, retired fire captain tells B.C. inquest

Protesters hold banners with a photograph of Myles Gray, who died following a confrontation with several police officers in 2015, before the start of a coroner's inquest into his death, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 17, 2023. The British Columbia coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray has heard from the first non-police witness who was at the scene where the 33-year-old died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck