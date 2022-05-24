Commercial flights to Victoria cancelled as RCMP investigate suspicious device

NORTH SAANICH, B.C. - RCMP say the cancellation of all commercial flights at Victoria's International Airport today was prompted by the discovery of something that looked like "an incendiary device" in someone's luggage.
Cpl. Andres Sanchez says the suspicious package was identified in the departures check-in area of the airport around 1:30 p.m. during a security scan.
He says it was seized by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority staff, police were called and a wing of the airport was closed to ensure travellers were safe.
Sanchez says specialized units from the Lower Mainland have been called to inspect the item and the airport will be closed for several hours out of an abundance of caution.
He says the individual carrying the luggage is under investigation but police will have to determine the nature of the item before proceeding with any possible charges.
Sanchez says police do not believe there is any threat to the public, however members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.
"At this point, we're trying to determine if any criminal charges are applicable in this instance, again, because we don't know specifically what is in that bag," Sanchez says.
The Victoria International Airport says it closed to commercial flights as the RCMP responded to a call for service.
A statement posted on the airport's website Tuesday afternoon asks travellers not to go there.
It says the airport authority could not comment further, and it would provide more information as soon as possible.
An update posted to the airport's Facebook page just after 4:30 p.m. says airlines are working with their operations teams to determine the status of flights, and those scheduled over the next two to three hours are cancelled.
The airport's website shows five Air Canada and three WestJet flights scheduled to arrive between 3:30 and 8:20 p.m. have been cancelled, along with eight departures. An Air Canada flight to Calgary scheduled to leave Victoria at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday is also listed as cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.