Trudeau says Canadiens' selection of Logan Mailloux shows 'lack of judgment'

MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he's not happy with the Montreal Canadiens' draft selection of a player convicted of a sex-related offence.
"As a lifelong Habs fan, I have to say I am deeply disappointed by the decision. I think it was a lack of judgment by the Canadiens organization," Trudeau told reporters in Moncton N.B. "I think they have a lot of explaining to do, to Montrealers and to fans from right across the country."
The Canadiens chose Logan Mailloux in the first round of the NHL draft on July 23. He had been fined by a Swedish court last year after he was convicted of charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.
The 18-year-old Mailloux, who had asked teams not to draft him, told reporters on Saturday that sharing the photo was "stupid" and "irresponsible."
The selection of Mailloux has also been criticized by Isabelle Charest, Quebec's minister responsible for the status of women, as well as by groups that advocate for women who are victims of sexual violence.
Charest, who is also the province's deputy education minister responsible for sports, wrote Saturday that she was "surprised and disappointed by the Montreal Canadiens decision to draft Logan Mailloux despite his conviction for unacceptable acts."
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters Saturday that the gap between Mailloux and the next best player the Habs could have picked was too large to ignore and that he believes the defenceman would have been drafted by another team if the Canadiens hadn't picked him.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.
