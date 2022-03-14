Bombers football club tells Manitoba Liberals to stop selling items with 'W' logo

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris (33) celebrates with quarterback Zach Collaros (8) after they defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The Manitoba Liberal Party has been told to stop selling merchandise with a "W" logo because it appears similar to that of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn