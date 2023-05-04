MPs advise against military intervention in Haiti, but call for improved sanctions

The House foreign-affairs committee is urging Ottawa to not send troops to Haiti, but instead beef up sanctions that target that country's political and economic elite. Police officers take cover during an anti-gang operation in the Portail neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a day after a mob in the Haitian capital pulled 13 suspected gang members from police custody at a traffic stop and beat and burned them to death with gasoline-soaked tires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Odelyn Joseph