Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking ‘civil war

Bullets and bullet fragments recovered from the bodies of patients that were shot sit atop their medical reports at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in the Tabarre neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials, allegedly for supporting gangs in the country, while MPs at the House subcommittee on international human rights heard of deteriorating conditions akin to a civil war and exploitation of children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ramon Espinosa

Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.

The new sanctions include Joseph Lambert, the president of the Haitian senate, and his predecessor, Youri Latortue.

Haiti is facing a series of crises that have closed hospital and schools, with a deadly cholera outbreak and widespread power outages.

It’s all made worse by gangs that are blockading the country’s main fuel terminal, leading the government to call for a foreign military intervention.

This morning, Haiti experts told a House of Commons committee that gangs are fuelling deteriorating conditions that are akin to a civil war, and leaving children to be sexually exploited.

