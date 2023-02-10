Tories, Bloc push for unequal approach to amending Canada's Official Languages Act

The Bloc Québécois and Conservatives are pushing for an unequal approach to amending Canada's official languages act that could reduce English services in Quebec. Conservative Official Languages critic Joel Godin introduced an amendment to bill C-13 at the request of the government of Quebec, that would require the governor in council to focus on expanding public services in French. Godin rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, on Nov. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld