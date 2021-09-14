Calgary firm advances new trial, manufacturing of mRNA vaccine for COVID-19

A person grabs a syringe from a cooler during a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., on May 28, 2021. Calgary-based Providence Therapeutics says it has signed two contracts to have its developmental mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 manufactured in Canada. The company says it has signed a $90-million, five-year contract with Emergent Biosolutions to make part of the vaccine drug substance, and then fill and finish the vaccine at its Winnipeg manufacturing plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg